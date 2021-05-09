The Dubai Police General Command managed to arrest Michael Paul Mogan, one of the most wanted persons of the British National Crime Agency, for his affiliation with an organized international criminal gang specialized in drug trafficking, and his involvement in smuggling narcotic poisons to the United Kingdom, after the Dubai police received the red notice from International Criminal Police Organization “INTERPOL”.

The British security authorities thanked the Dubai Police General Command for the speedy arrest of Mogan, a British national, noting that he was one of the most prominent names they had wanted for 8 years, for his involvement in drug trafficking operations on an international level.