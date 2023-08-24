The Dubai Police Traffic Patrols managed to seize a reckless driver who deliberately clung to another vehicle that was driving in front of him on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, then overtook it and deviated dangerously from it. It causes a severe accident. However, the traffic patrols monitored and photographed these violations, dealt with them in accordance with legal procedures, and chose the appropriate time to control and stop them.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the vehicle was impounded and a driving violation was issued in a way that endangers his safety and the lives, safety or security of others, and the provisions of Decree 30 regarding impounding vehicles against this driver were applied, and then the fine amounted to 50,000 dirhams in addition to the fine. Recording 23 “black” traffic points on his driver’s licence.

Al Mazrouei stressed that this aggressive behavior represents a violation of the rights of road users, and therefore it must be dealt with firmly, and the provisions of Decree (30) regarding vehicle seizure, which targets drivers who deliberately violate laws by committing this type of violation, endangering their lives and the safety of others, stressing that no No one is above the law, and there are deterrent measures against such practices.