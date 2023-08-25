Traffic patrols in the Dubai Police caught a reckless driver who deliberately stuck to another vehicle that was driving in front of him on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, then crossed its line and swerved dangerously, and persisted in his behavior to overtake it and walk in front of it, and intentionally used the brakes in an aggressive manner, which almost caused in a severe accident.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the traffic patrols monitored the aggressive driver’s transgressions, documented them in the image, chose the appropriate time to stop and seize him, and dealt with him in accordance with legal procedures.

Al Mazrouei stressed the seizure of the vehicle and the issuance of a driving violation in a way that endangers the safety of the driver and the life, safety or security of others, and the application of the provisions of Decree 30 regarding the seizure of vehicles regarding him.

The fine amounts to 50,000 dirhams, in addition to recording 23 (black) traffic points on his driver’s license.

He stated that Decree No. (30) regarding the seizure of vehicles targets drivers who deliberately violate laws by committing this type of violation, exposing their lives and the safety of others to danger.