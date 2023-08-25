The Dubai Police General Traffic Department has arrested a reckless driver who posted a video of him on social media platforms while driving his motorcycle dangerously on one tire in public streets.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the traffic patrols were able, within a short period of time, to spread a video clip on a social media platform of a reckless motorcyclist, who reached and seized him, explaining that the video shows his reckless driving between vehicles, exposing His safety and the lives of road users are at risk.

Al Mazrouei added that the bike was confiscated and a vehicle driving violation was issued in a dangerous manner, and the provisions of Decree 30 regarding vehicle seizure were applied to him, bringing the value of

The fine amounted to 50,000 dirhams, in addition to recording 23 black traffic points on his driving licence.

He revealed that 22 thousand and 115 motorcycle violations were recorded during the first seven months of this year, and another 858 bikes were seized, warning against committing these crimes.

Reckless behavior that endangers lives will be dealt with firmly. He pointed out that about 80% of the perpetrators of these practices were subjected to accidents that resulted in death or severe injuries, calling on community members to report when negative phenomena were detected through the Police Eye service available in the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling the We Are All Police service at 901.