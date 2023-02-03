Dubai Police thwarted the promotion and trafficking of 11 kilograms of drugs inside the country, with a market value estimated at 32 million dirhams, planned by three gangs, and arrested 28 suspects of different nationalities, after careful follow-up and monitoring by the General Administration for Drug Control.

Dubai Police announced that the seized drugs varied between 99 kilograms of Captagon, 621,634 tablets, and 12 kilograms of crystal, heroin and hashish.

She explained that the first gang planned to promote 99 kilograms of the drug Captagon, with a market value estimated at 31 million and 18 thousand dirhams, in different regions of the country, and the anti-drug teams prepared an elaborate ambush and arrested three suspects.

And it stated that the second operation was initiated by monitoring unknown messages sent by a person from an international phone number, promoting narcotic substances, and through research, analysis and monitoring of suspicious sites, the first suspect was arrested in possession of 9.7 kilograms of crystal drug and materials used in filtering and manufacturing this substance.

And Dubai Police continued, that the third operation was represented by the presence of a person using social media platforms to promote narcotic substances, by sending maps of drug sites to his customers, and after analyzing the information and monitoring, the anti-drug teams located his location, arrested him with a quantity of heroin, and reached a number of others. The same gang members numbered 23 accused, and they possessed various quantities.

Dubai Police confirmed that the promotion of drugs and psychotropic substances through social media applications has become a great danger to all societies, which requires caution from members of society, and not to interact with anonymous messages that they receive from strangers outside the country, and to report them through the platform.

(E-Crime) or through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or the website.