Dubai Police seized 1598 vehicles through the smart reservation system during the months of January and February, with 776 vehicles in January and 822 vehicles in February, according to the Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who indicated that 6775 vehicles were seized through the same system.

Al-Mazrouei said that the smart reservation system allows drivers who have had violations that require seizure based on the Traffic and Traffic Law, a third option, which is to seize the vehicle in the custody of its owner in his home or the place he chooses on the condition not to use it, pointing out that there are two other options, namely, to pay a fine instead of seizure. Or seize the police counter.

He explained that the smart reservation system for the violating vehicles required for reservation is connected to satellites, through which the movement of vehicles that are booked in the area specified by the owner is monitored and monitored, indicating that the mechanism is carried out through a very small smart electronic device, which is installed in the car with the knowledge of the General Traffic Department.

He pointed out that the smart reservation was registered via the Dubai Police General Headquarters website or the smart application, and the traffic violations were paid, and then the service fees of 420 dirhams were paid for the first month, then the Traffic Department came to the General Directorate of Traffic to install the device and link it electronically with the central violations system, and the system Monitoring around the clock, and when the required reservation period ends, the vehicle owner visits the General Traffic Department to unblock the reservation and remove the device.

He pointed out that the smart reservation device gives green after activation, and in the event that the vehicle is moved it turns red directly, then the owner of the vehicle is notified by text message of his violation of the terms of the smart reservation, and a fine is imposed on him, then the vehicle is transferred to the reservation network in the General Traffic Department to complete the rest The prescribed period for the reservation.





