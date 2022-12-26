The research and investigation teams of the Internationally Wanted Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in Dubai Police have been able to arrest 432 international wanted persons during the past two years, for various criminal offenses such as leading or joining criminal organizations, premeditated murder, money laundering and armed robbery.

The Wanted Department handed over 379 international wanted persons to the claimants from 30 different countries, and recovered 65 wanted persons from abroad for various criminal offenses such as premeditated murder, armed robbery, assault leading to death, theft of jewelry, attempted theft and other financial crimes. The value of the financial claims amounted to It contains 517 million and 981 thousand and 823 dirhams.

The Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that all the wanted persons who were arrested were always in hiding and changed their places of residence to escape legal accountability, but elaborate ambushes were set up that led to their arrest and their referral to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigations.

He added that the administration was able to exchange 1,830 international information through the national office of the Ministry of Interior, with member states of Interpol, and this international criminal cooperation resulted in participation in operations to arrest international gangs and mafias, including participation in the international operation desert light with each of the Spanish, French, Belgian and Dutch police. And the American, and Europol, and the arrest of two gang leaders in Dubai, and the arrest of the accused “chief of a gang,” the first supplier of drugs in Europe, against whom an international red notice was issued, as part of the Los Blancos operation, which resulted in the arrest of 30 suspects in ten countries.

The Major General explained that the administration also contributed to the arrest of the accused, nicknamed the ghost, one of the largest importers of hashish plant in France, who was famous for his skill in disguise, and his escape from justice more than 10 years ago in the process of the fall of the mouf, and he is leading drug smuggling operations or providing them illegally. As well as illegally brought by smuggling, and handed over to the French authorities claiming it.

The department also contributed to apprehending the head of an Italian mafia gang and his personal assistant specialized in carrying out assassinations, and apprehending the leader of a British gang specialized in drug trafficking crimes, whose criminal activity includes murders and assaults, and is considered one of the most dangerous British gangs, and he was handed over to the British authorities, in addition to the Liverpool operation , which resulted in the arrest of a member of an international organized crime gang specialized in drug trafficking, and his involvement in smuggling narcotic poisons to the United Kingdom, and he was handed over to the British authorities claiming.