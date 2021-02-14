The traffic campaign carried out by the Dubai Police General Command represented by the Bur Dubai Police Station over the weekend resulted in the seizure of 20 vehicles and motorcycles, in violation of traffic and traffic laws, for committing violations of providing cars with technologies that increase the speed of their engines, and cause inconvenience, noise and danger to residents of residential areas.

The director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Umar, said that the campaign launched by the center aims to control road security, reduce deaths, preserve property and road users’ safety, and control traffic violations, especially related to installing accessories and additions to the vehicle’s engine, which are a source of noise and movement. Exhibiting, driving in a reckless manner, in addition to amplifying the sound of musical devices and the loudness of the radio in a vehicle or motorcycle

Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Umar called on vehicle and motorcycle drivers, especially young drivers, to limit the negative behavior that some people make with the noise and inconvenience of their vehicles, as a result of making adjustments to them to amplify their voices, and to operate the recording device in loud voices in order to attract attention and show off, violating the Traffic and Traffic Law Pointing out that the Dubai Police General Command has carried out many campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of supply, especially for the youth, stressing that traffic safety is a duty and responsibility shared by everyone without exception, and therefore the efforts of all segments of society must be combined, and the necessity to adhere to positive behaviors and to be responsible for Themselves and towards others through their commitment to traffic law.





