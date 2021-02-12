The General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police seized 1044 of the 2,176 accused at the state level, during the fourth quarter of last year. It also seized 1034 kilograms of narcotics and narcotic tablets, which represents 50.6% of the drugs seized at the state level. It varied between cocaine, heroin, crystal, opium and marijuana.

The administration registered 728 cases, compared to 528 cases during the same period in 2019.

This came during the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Administration for Drug Control for the fourth quarter of last year. The meeting discussed the administration’s plans and working mechanisms, and the plans it has put in place to combat drugs, activate educational awareness programs, in addition to reviewing the results of implementing the decisions of the previous evaluation meeting and performance indicators.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Al-Mansouri, while chairing the meeting, listened to an explanation about drug cases recorded by Dubai Police in the last three months of last year, compared to the same period in 2019. He stressed that cooperation between the departments of the criminal investigation sector and the rest of the sectors It had a great impact in fighting crime and arresting the perpetrators.

The Director of the General Administration for Narcotics Control, Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, stated that Dubai Police believes that the drug issue crosses borders and requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it, pointing out that different countries provided 68 important information during the fourth quarter of last year, which led to the arrest 34 accused, and 3512 tons of drugs seized, ranging between khat, cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

He added that the percentage of seized cases in Dubai last year represented 46.9% of the total cases at the state level, compared to 2019, when the percentage was 32.9%. He confirmed the administration’s success, during the same period, in monitoring and blocking 16 accounts on social media sites promoting drugs.

GPS to promote drugs

Major General Khalil Al-Mansoori said that the General Administration of Narcotics has put a lot of heads in the field of drug smuggling and promotion, which contributed to the high index of seizures, despite the diversity of methods used by smuggling gangs, including modern technologies, such as promoting GPS », Which was exploited by the promoters to sell their toxins to drug users, as the sales are carried out by means of chatting applications, then the buyer transfers the money to the promoter or the trader, and the latter sends him a map of the drug site through the GPS service, to reduce the chances of arrest, pointing out that the Dubai Police intensified Rehabilitation and training processes for combat cadres, and resorted to the latest artificial intelligence techniques to track down and arrest the accused.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

