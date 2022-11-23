Dubai Police seized a number of vehicles, whose drivers recklessly displayed them on public roads during the rain, exposing their lives and the safety of others to danger, after video clips spread on social networks showing these dangerous practices, and one of them was involved in hitting a committed vehicle running in its normal path.

In detail, the Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the traffic teams monitored video clips circulating on social networks, of drivers displaying their vehicles in a dangerous manner in a number of the emirate’s streets during the rain, so the vehicles were identified immediately, and traffic patrols were able during A short time to find the perpetrators of these violations, and take legal action against them.

He revealed that the clips showed that the drivers of these cars deliberately show off recklessly, and one of them lost control of his vehicle, and it collided with another that was traveling normally and legally in its correct path.

Al Mazrouei warned against driving recklessly and recklessly on public roads, pointing out that the law punishes driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the lives of others, their safety or security, or driving it in a way that harms public or private facilities, by impounding the vehicles involved. And refer its drivers to the judiciary to take legal action against them.

He explained that the danger of these practices doubles in light of the rain, due to the difficulty of controlling vehicles, stressing that there is no tolerance for any of the perpetrators of these dangerous violations, in order to protect other committed drivers and members of society.