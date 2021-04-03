Dubai Police arrested a group of people who filmed an indecent video, from the balcony of a residential apartment in a building, and from inside the apartment, and the video spread on social networks.

Dubai Police stated through its official account that a criminal report was registered against these persons and referred to the Public Prosecution, warning against the practice of these reckless behaviors that are offensive to others, which violate the values, customs and traditions of the Emirati society.

Article 361 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that “Any person who publicly makes a call or songs or makes shouting or speech contrary to public morals shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams or one of the two penalties. Debauchery by any means. “

The Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes stipulated in Article 17 that “shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of the two penalties whoever establishes, manages, or supervises a website, broadcasts, sends, publishes, or returns Pornography published on the informational network





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

