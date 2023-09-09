The Dubai Police General Command arrested girls who tampered with motorcycle number plates, with the aim of displaying them in a number of streets in the emirate.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the Dubai Traffic police teams were able to seize the girls after a video clip of them spread on social media, as they recklessly drive motorcycles in the streets of the emirate, and in a showy manner, and they perform dangerous acrobatic acts. such as standing on a bicycle and driving without holding the handlebars, as well as driving with one wheel, threatening their safety and the safety of road users with this behavior.

In addition, one of them manipulated the numbers of the bicycle by folding it under the seat, thinking that it would evade legal accountability by doing so.

He added that after research and investigation, the women drivers were identified and summoned to the General Traffic Department, where they confessed to having committed these acts at different times and occasions, and then the bikes were impounded and legal measures were taken against them.

He added that Dubai Police confiscated bicycles and issued several violations, including driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver, or the lives of others, or their safety or security, and its fine – according to federal law – is 2000 dirhams and 23 black traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for a period of 60 days, in addition to To apply the provisions of Decree 30 regarding the impoundment of vehicles, and thus the value of releasing the impoundment of vehicles to 50 thousand dirhams.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei appealed to community members when negative phenomena are observed, to report through the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or to call the “We are all police” service at 901. He warned reckless drivers, especially motorcyclists, of the consequences Reckless behaviour, including suspension, impoundment of bicycles and referral to court for legal action.

He stressed the lack of complacency of the police in confronting the perpetrators of violations, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of road users, noting that no less than 80% of the perpetrators of this behavior were subjected to serious accidents that resulted in deaths or serious injuries.