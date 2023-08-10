Dubai Police arrested a number of vehicle drivers who were involved in reckless and reckless driving, and carried out shows on the public road, endangering their lives and the safety of road users, during the rain.

Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, said that the traffic teams monitored the circulation of video clips on social media applications, of drivers driving recklessly and displaying in a dangerous manner, in a number of streets in the emirate, during the rain, pointing out that the traffic patrols were able to identify their identities and vehicles during Shortly after, they were caught.

He explained that the law punishes driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the life, safety or security of others, or driving a vehicle in a way that damages public or private facilities.

Bin Suwaidan pointed out that there is a lack of awareness among a group of drivers who practice show and create chaos despite the warnings issued by the Dubai Police of the need to adhere to traffic laws and regulations during the rain, pointing out that the arrested drivers committed several violations that necessitated detention, which included performing acts of show and chaos, and driving. Recklessly and in a way that poses a danger to the public, as well as driving a vehicle that makes noise.

He stated that the patrols were able to seize and seize the vehicles involved in committing dangerous violations and transfer their drivers to the competent center to take legal action against them, pointing out that the seizure of these vehicles extends to varying periods depending on the nature of the violation, in addition to the financial fine imposed in accordance with the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law. Bin Suwaidan called on show and racing enthusiasts to abide by the places designated for that, which are equipped with safety and security means, appealing to parents to educate their children and monitor their behavior on the road.

And deter them if they discover their practice of these behaviors so that they are not exposed to fatal accidents.