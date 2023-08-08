Dubai Police arrested an Asian gang whose members use vehicles with number plates of neighboring countries, and claim that they hold the nationalities of those countries, according to the Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, who indicated that the gang members accompany women and children with them to solicit the feelings of community members, and ask for help. Claiming to be stranded in the country.

Al-Jallaf warned against sympathizing with beggars and giving them money, “because this encourages them to continue using these methods to sympathize with members of society and obtain material and in-kind benefits from them, by telling fabricated stories and tricks to beg the public in front of mosques and hospitals, or in markets and roads.”

He stressed that the Dubai Police continues to combat beggary in cooperation with internal and external partners through the “Combate Beggary” campaign, which bears the slogan “Begging is a misconception of compassion”, appealing to community members to help the police services by immediately reporting any beggar anywhere through the call center. (901) or the “Police Eye” service through Dubai Police smart applications and the (E-Crime) platform for reporting electronic crimes.

In turn, the director of the Department of Suspicious Persons and Security Phenomena, Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable associations that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, pointing out that there are people who explain the reason for their begging by their need for money, and this is illegal and punishable by the federal law according to Article No. 9 of 2018 regarding combating beggary and referring them to the judiciary.