Dubai Police managed to seize and impound 640 bicycles and scooters whose drivers violated traffic laws and put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

The seizure and confiscation of the bicycles and scooters came during a traffic campaign organised by Dubai Police since the beginning of this month, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of drivers of these bicycles and scooters adhering to the laws, guidelines and instructions that ensure their safety and the safety of road users.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, confirmed that the seizure of the violating bikes and scooters came after their drivers committed several types of dangerous violations, the most important of which were driving these bikes and scooters on roads where the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h, not wearing a protective jacket and helmet, driving in a manner that poses a danger to their drivers and to the lives and safety of road users, driving against traffic, not getting off the bike while crossing a pedestrian crossing, not adhering to security and safety requirements, and the bike not meeting the technical requirements.

He pointed out that there are conditions and means of public safety that cyclists and scooter drivers must follow when riding bicycles, which are: adhering to the roads and paths permitted for riding, respecting traffic laws by riders, wearing a helmet, wearing a reflective vest, installing a bright white reflective light at the front of the bicycle, and a bright red reflective light at the rear, and bicycles must be equipped with valid brakes.

Major General Al Ghaithi explained that riding bicycles, electric bikes and scooters poses a great danger to their users and road users, especially if they are used in places not designated for them and driven on public roads, which causes confusion for drivers. Therefore, Dubai Police is keen on the safety of users of these means and the safety of road users through continuous awareness campaigns on a regular basis, which comes in line with Dubai Police’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.

Major General Al Ghaithi warned that the fine for driving an electric or bicycle bike on a road where the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h is AED 300, the fine for driving a bicycle in a manner that poses a risk to the rider or to the lives and safety of others is AED 300, the fine for carrying a passenger on an electric scooter is AED 300, the fine for carrying a passenger on a bicycle or electric bike that does not have the necessary equipment is AED 200, and the fine for driving an electric or bicycle bike against the direction of traffic is AED 200.