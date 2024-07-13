Dubai Police General Command stressed the need for drivers of bicycles, electric bikes and electric scooters to adhere to traffic laws and public safety guidelines, and to drive only in designated areas, away from roads, streets and car lanes. This came after 640 bicycles and scooters were seized and impounded, as their drivers violated traffic laws and put their lives and the lives of others at risk..

The seizure and confiscation of the bikes and scooters came during a traffic campaign organised by Dubai Police since the beginning of this month, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of bike and scooter drivers’ commitment to the laws, guidelines and instructions that ensure their safety and the safety of road users..

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, confirmed that the seizure of the violating bikes and scooters came after their drivers committed several types of dangerous violations, the most important of which are driving these bikes and scooters on a road where the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h, not wearing a protective jacket and helmet, driving in a manner that poses a danger to their drivers and to the lives and safety of road users, driving against traffic, not getting off the bike while crossing a pedestrian crossing, not adhering to safety and security requirements, and not meeting the technical requirements of the bike..

His Excellency pointed out that there are conditions and means for public safety that drivers of bicycles and scooters must follow when riding bicycles, which are: adhering to the roads and paths permitted for driving, respecting the traffic laws by their riders, wearing a helmet, wearing a reflective vest, installing a bright white reflective light at the front of the bicycle, and a bright red reflective light at the rear, and bicycles must be equipped with valid brakes..

Major General Al Ghaithi explained that riding bicycles, electric bikes and scooters poses a great danger to their users and road users, especially if they are used in places not designated for them, and driven on public roads, which causes confusion for drivers. Therefore, Dubai Police is keen on the safety of users of these means and the safety of road users through continuous awareness campaigns on a regular basis, which comes in line with Dubai Police’s strategy aimed at making roads safer..

Major General Al Ghaithi warned that the fine for driving an electric or bicycle bike on a road where the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h is AED 300, the fine for driving a bicycle in a manner that poses a risk to the rider or to the lives and safety of others is AED 300, the fine for carrying a passenger on an electric scooter is AED 300, the fine for carrying a passenger on a bicycle or electric bike that does not have the necessary equipment is AED 200, and the fine for driving an electric or bicycle bike against the direction of traffic is AED 200..

Major General Al Ghaithi called on cyclists to adhere to traffic rules and guidelines, and to adhere to the roads and paths permitted for driving, as well as to adhere to all security and safety requirements, guidelines and regulations indicated in areas where driving is permitted to ensure the protection of people. At the same time, he called on community members, when observing negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors, to report them through the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police application on smartphones, or by calling the “We Are All Police” service on 901, wishing safety for all..