The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Traffic Department, announced the seizure of 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles during the first half of this year, as a result of violating traffic laws, and their drivers making modifications to them that increase the speed of their engines, causing inconvenience, noise and danger to them and road users, and also seized 8,786 bicycles. Pneumatic and electric, due to the failure of its drivers to comply with the technical requirements that must be met by bicycles, based on Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 regarding regulating the use of bicycles in the emirate, aimed at supporting efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.

This came during the chairmanship of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Traffic Department for the second quarter of this year, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, and the Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan. Acting Director of the General Department for Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier General Dr. Saleh Al-Hamrani, Deputy Director of the Organizational Office for Leadership, Brigadier General Khaled Saeed bin Suleiman, and a number of officers. Al-Marri stressed the important role played by the General Traffic Department in controlling traffic and enhancing public safety on the roads, in order to achieve strategic directions in reducing accident rates and the death rate per 100,000 population.