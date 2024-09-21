Brigadier Expert Omar Musa Ashour, Acting Director of Naif Police Station at Dubai Police, stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to spread traffic awareness and culture among road users, with the aim of reducing wrong phenomena and behaviors, in addition to reducing traffic accidents and human losses on the roads, noting the interest of Dubai Police in enhancing awareness among all road users, including “drivers, passengers, and pedestrians” to achieve the highest levels of safety, raise the level of commitment to traffic regulations and laws, and make the emirate’s roads safer.

Brigadier Omar Ashour explained that Dubai Police spares no effort in enhancing traffic safety among road users and making them feel safe by intensifying traffic control operations aimed at reducing traffic violations, arresting drivers who violate traffic rules and are reckless with regard to people’s lives, and contributing to achieving the desired goals of controlling road safety and reducing fatal accidents.

statistics

In this context, Brigadier Omar Ashour said: Naif Police Station launched a campaign to raise awareness about the use of scooters, bicycles and electric bikes and to control violations in the area of ​​jurisdiction, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department since the beginning of this year. This campaign led to the seizure of 3,779 scooters, bicycles and electric bikes in the past 8 months, including 2,286 bicycles, 771 electric bikes and 722 scooters.

Very dangerous

Brigadier Omar Ashour explained that driving scooters, bicycles and electric bikes poses a great danger to their users and road users, especially if they are used in places not designated for them, and driven on public roads, which causes confusion for drivers. Therefore, Dubai Police is keen on the safety of users of these vehicles and the safety of road users through continuous awareness campaigns on a regular basis, which comes in line with Dubai Police’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.

Safety and security procedures

Brigadier Omar Ashour stressed the importance of adhering to the security and safety procedures followed when driving scooters, bicycles or electric bikes, including riding the bike on the paths designated by the licensing authority, not riding the bike on the paths designated for jogging or walking, not adding a passenger to the electric scooter or anything that may lead to an imbalance, adhering to the security and safety requirements approved by the licensing authority when riding the bike, always driving in the direction of traffic and not the opposite, and sticking to the lanes.

He stressed the importance of getting off the bike when crossing a pedestrian crossing, leaving a sufficient safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians, not making any major additions or modifications to the bike, not allowing the bike to be towed by any vehicle or towing anything with the bike, in addition to using the rear and side lights on the bike, wearing a helmet, using a fluorescent jacket, and avoiding driving at night or in volatile weather conditions.

adherence to the rules

Brigadier Omar Ashour called on motorcyclists to adhere to traffic rules and guidelines, and to adhere to the roads and paths on which driving is permitted, as well as to adhere to all security and safety requirements, guidelines and regulations referred to in the areas where driving is permitted to ensure the protection of people.

appeal

Brigadier Omar Ashour called on members of society to report any negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app on smartphones, or by calling the “We Are All Police” service on 901, wishing everyone safety.