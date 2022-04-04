The Department of Infiltrators in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in Dubai Police, in cooperation with police stations, arrested 178 beggars as part of the “Begging is a misconception for compassion” campaign, launched by the Dubai Police General Command, since the campaign was launched on March 18 and until the first day of Ramadan. Mubarak, with 134 males and 44 females.

The acting director of the infiltrators’ department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Ahmed Al-Adidi, said that the department has formed work teams in cooperation with police stations and sub-departments of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, so that they undertake the tasks of monitoring disturbing phenomena before the month of Ramadan, including monitoring the sites of concentration of beggars to be completed. Adjust them first.

Colonel Al-Aidi added that the campaign “beggary is a misconception for compassion” is one of the successful campaigns that contribute to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against the arrested beggars, noting that the General Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, and intensifies patrols. In the places where beggars are expected to be.

And he indicated that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable societies that anyone can resort to to request financial assistance or any other needs, stressing that beggary threatens the security of society and the life and property of its members, harms the image of the state, distorts its civilized appearance, and is linked to serious consequences, including the commission of some crimes such as theft and pickpocketing. Exploitation of children, patients and people of determination in beggary, to achieve illegal gains, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for begging because they need money, and this matter is illegal and is punishable by the Federal Law in accordance with Article 9 of 2018 regarding combating beggary, which punishes the perpetrator of single begging with imprisonment for a period of no more than Whoever manages the crime of organized beggary and brings people from abroad to use them in its commission shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than 6 months and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams.

He called on the public to contribute positively with the security services to curbing the phenomenon of beggary, by moving away completely from distributing alms and zakat in person, and to donate their alms money to charitable organizations and societies so that they would not be a cause of the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the cover of beggary.

He also called for immediate reporting of any beggar who is monitored anywhere by contacting the call center on the number (901) or reporting through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart application.

Colonel Al-Adidi also warned against falling victim to electronic messages of sympathy sent by beggars via social media and e-mail, which include fabricated stories, calling for them to be ignored and not to be tempted or believed, and to be reported via the E-Crime platform, which is concerned with receiving reports from members of the public related to electronic crimes in a smooth and easy way from Through the e-mail address www.ecrime.ae.



