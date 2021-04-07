The Dubai Police General Command announced the seizure of 1,422 vehicles that violate traffic and traffic laws, as a result of providing them with technologies that increase the speed of their engines and cause inconvenience, noise and danger to residents of residential areas, during the traffic campaign launched by Bur Dubai Police Station in cooperation with the General Traffic Department to control the “violations of vehicles and bicycles that cause To inconvenience and noise ».

The vehicle seizure comes from February 11 to March 31 in the jurisdiction of Bur Dubai Police Station. Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Umar, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said that the campaign aims to control road security, reduce deaths, preserve property and road users’ safety, and control traffic violations, especially those related to the installation of vehicle engine additives, which are a source of noise and show movement. And driving in a reckless manner, in addition to amplifying the sound of musical instruments and the loudness of the radio in the vehicle or motorcycle. Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Arras indicated that traffic safety is a duty and responsibility that everyone shares without exception.