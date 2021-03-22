The Dubai Police General Command announced the seizure of 1,097 vehicles that violate traffic and traffic laws, as a result of providing them with technologies that increase the speed of their engines and cause inconvenience, noise and danger to residents of residential areas, during the traffic campaign launched by Bur Dubai Police Station in cooperation with the General Traffic Department to control “violations of the vehicles and bicycles that cause For disturbance and noise “within about 35 days, specifically from the 11th of last February to the 17th of this current March, in the jurisdiction of the Bur Dubai Police Station.”

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that the “Noisy and Noisy Vehicles and Bicycles Violations” campaign aims to contribute to controlling road security, reducing deaths accidents, preserving property, and achieving personal safety for road users.

He added that the campaign focused on controlling traffic violations, especially those related to installing additives to vehicles’ engines to create noise, performing spectacular movements, driving recklessly and recklessly, in addition to controlling drivers who amplify the sounds of musical devices in the vehicle or motorcycle.

He called on vehicle drivers not to commit these transgressions and to avoid driving vehicles that cause noise and disturbance as a result of modifications to their engines, and not to play the music device in loud noises in order to avoid violating the Traffic Law.

For his part, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al Ars, said that the campaign teams seized 994 vehicles on Jumeirah Street, 79 vehicles on Al Wasl Road, 3 vehicles on Zabeel Street, and 21 vehicles on Second Street of December, pointing out that the vehicles Arowana is owned by people of 9 diverse nationalities.

Al-Umar stressed that traffic safety is a duty and responsibility shared by everyone without exception, and the efforts of all segments of society must be combined, and the need to adhere to positive behaviors and to be responsible through adherence to traffic and traffic law, calling for the importance of educating young people about the dangers caused by installing additions to vehicle engines to increase Its speed, power, and noise.





