The Department of Infiltrators of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in Dubai Police seized 1,000 beggars, as part of the “Begging is a misconception of compassion” campaign, which it launched from mid-March until the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with 902 men and 98 women.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jalaf, said that the campaign “beggary is a wrong concept for compassion” is one of the successful campaigns launched by the Department of Infiltrators, in cooperation with partners, and contributes to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against those arrested.

He added that the campaign this year resulted in the arrest of 1,000 beggars of different nationalities, noting that the administration annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, by intensifying patrols in the places where beggars are expected to be.

He explained that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable societies that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, stressing that beggary threatens the security of society, the life and property of individuals, distorts the civilized appearance of the state, and is linked to other dangerous crimes such as theft and pickpocketing, and the exploitation of children, patients and people of determination in beggary, to achieve Illicit gains.

He pointed out that there are people who attribute the reason for beggary to their need for money, but it is an illegal behavior, and is punishable by Federal Law No. 5 of 2018 regarding combating beggary, and they are referred to the judiciary.

For his part, the Director of Infiltrators’ Department, Colonel Ali Salem, said that the department implemented an integrated security plan to combat beggary, in cooperation with police stations and other departments, which relied on the formation and distribution of work teams to monitor troubling phenomena before Ramadan, including monitoring the locations of beggars’ concentrations and their arrest.

He added that the campaign resulted in the arrest of 1,000 beggars, including 321 beggars before Ramadan, 604 during the holy month, and 75 beggars during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, 902 men and 98 women.

He called on the public to contribute positively with the security services to curbing the phenomenon of beggary, by moving away from distributing alms and zakat personally, and donating their alms money to charitable organizations and associations, so that they would not be a cause of the spread of crimes committed by these people under the cover of beggary.



