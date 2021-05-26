The General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police intends to launch a smart housing security project in neighborhoods and residential complexes in the emirate, in cooperation with the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat), and to provide the system with artificial intelligence techniques, with the aim of reaching “zero crimes” in residential areas.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that Dubai Police is keen to develop a smart, modern and innovative project that works with an artificial intelligence system without human intervention, which contributes to protecting homes from theft.

He added that the administration has launched several projects in accordance with a comprehensive security plan to reduce housing theft in the emirate, by achieving the highest indicators of crime control and reduction, in order to bring happiness to the public, pointing to the keenness of the investigators to deal with various security flaws that may cause various crimes, indicating That the smart housing security project contributes to the extension of security and safety in residential areas.

He stated that most of housing thefts occur during the summer period when most families travel to spend holidays abroad, which necessitates the development and launch of projects that protect homes from theft, pointing to the Dubai Police’s keenness to reach zero crimes in the emirate according to well-thought-out plans and accurate studies.

For his part, Vice President of Government Sales for Security Sectors at the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Abdullah Al-Ahmad, confirmed (Etisalat) keenness to cooperate with Dubai Police as a technology partner in launching various security projects that enhance security and safety in the emirate.





