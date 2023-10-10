The General Administration of Airport Security in Dubai was able to secure 67 million passengers and 2,737,551 tons of cargo during the year 2022.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, said that the General Administration of Airport Security in Dubai is considered one of the pioneering departments in specialized security work at the local, regional and global levels, and possesses capabilities that have enabled it to achieve a high level of performance. Of modern systems, programs and technologies, making it a model for advanced security work in protecting and securing airports.

He added that the General Administration of Airport Security in Dubai, in cooperation with partners, was able to secure 67 million passengers, and 2 million 737 thousand and 551 tons of cargo, during the year 2022 in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring a safe travel experience for users of Dubai airports.

He pointed out that Dubai Airports is one of the most important international airports and a global station, and has an advanced position in the civil aviation sector, so Dubai Police sought to develop its security strategies to protect and secure airports and the movement of passengers and cargo, in proportion to the size of Dubai’s thriving airport operations, and used the latest systems, programs and intelligence. artificial intelligence, to enhance security and safety and facilitate the movement of passengers, and it worked to qualify human cadres capable of performing security tasks in a professional manner.

This came during Al-Obaidli’s inspection of the General Administration of Airport Security and the Air Wing, as part of the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, accompanied by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, the Acting Director of the General Administration of Airport Security, Brigadier General Hamouda Bel Suwayda Al-Amri, and the Deputy Director of the Administration. General Director of Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier General Dr. Saleh Al-Hamrani, Deputy Director of the Command Organizational Office, Brigadier General Khaled Saeed bin Sulaiman, Director of the Air Wing Center, Colonel Trainer Pilot Ali Mohammed Al-Muhairi, and a number of officers.

Al-Obaidly reviewed the results achieved in administration and statistics, the most important achievements, initiatives and programs implemented in 2022, and the results of the administration’s strategic indicators, as the administration maintained for the third year in a row the level of performance in achieving the administration’s main strategic indicator by 100%, thus achieving an outstanding overall performance that included the completion of 77 An operational performance indicator, and it also achieved 100% compliance with national and international standards for civil aviation security in internal and external audit reports for the third year in a row.

Al Obaidli also reviewed the results of the training process for employees of the General Administration of Airport Security at the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, affiliated with Dubai Police, which is the regional center accredited in the Middle East by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and relies on training materials approved by the organization for all levels of establishment. In airport security, to supervising the aviation security department, and monitoring the quality of work at airports, in addition to supporting training materials designed by the center, with the aim of ensuring an advanced level of performance for inspectors, supervisors and airport security managers from the management rank and from relevant partners inside and outside the country, within a training plan. Internal to the center, in addition to various training courses within the plan of the General Training Department of Dubai Police.

The number of courses implemented by the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center reached 296, from which 4,370 male and female trainees benefited, and 28,000 male and female trainees “repeatedly took the courses,” with a total number of training hours amounting to 164,000 training hours.

In addition, Al Obaidli was briefed on the work system of the Dubai Police Air Wing, its role in supporting police operations, and inspected the operations room of the Security Control Department, and was briefed on the latest programs and technologies applied in the process of monitoring and securing airports, and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing security and safety at Dubai airports. He toured the internal equipment area, flight transfers, and employee entry gates in the Security Department of Building (3) and the Security Department of Al Maktoum International Airport.

Al-Obaidli honored a number of partners of the General Administration of Airport Security, distinguished work teams, and distinguished employees in 2022.

