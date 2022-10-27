The Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, revealed that a serious traffic accident occurred this morning on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, due to a violation of not leaving enough distance between the vehicles, which led to a collision between two trucks and four light vehicles, and the accident resulted in the death of one person and the injury of five others. with varying injuries.

Al Mazrouei said that the composite accident began when a small collision occurred between a truck and a number of vehicles, and in light of the failure of the driver of another truck coming from behind to adhere to the safe distance between the vehicles, his truck collided with a bus that was parked in front of it due to the first accident, and then continued to collide with a truck loaded with cement and building stones. “Brick”.

He added that a minor accident that occurred at the beginning turned into a bigger problem due to the lack of commitment by one driver, pointing out that it resulted in the death of one person and the injury of five others, and caused traffic jams on the street, due to the deterioration of heavy vehicles, and it took time to remove them from the precinct of the road. The congestion has moved to other roads that lead to the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Mazrouei stressed that Dubai Police always warns of the consequences of not leaving enough distance between vehicles, as it is one of the dangerous violations that always result in serious accidents, noting that during the first nine months of this year, it caused 538 traffic accidents, resulting in the death of 10 people and the injury of 367. Others sustained various injuries.

He pointed out that the Federal Traffic Law and its implementing regulations stipulate that violating drivers will not leave a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles, with a fine of 400 dirhams, and four traffic points for the driver of the vehicle, noting that far from the penal part of this violation, it must be aware of its consequences on The safety of road users, including the perpetrator.