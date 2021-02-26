Dubai Police found a 15-year-old Indian teen, Harini Karani, who suddenly disappeared on Thursday morning, and her family caused a sensation, as her family appealed to all members of the Indian community and friends to help find her, although the girl was absent only a few hours .

A security source at Dubai Police revealed to Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the girl was hiding on the roof of her family’s house, after a state of sadness that controlled her because her parents withdrew her phone from her as punishment for her poor school grades.

The source emphasized that the family hastened to raise the incident on social media before giving the police the opportunity to take the necessary measures, especially since the girl is not young, and in light of the professionalism of the Dubai Police and the ability to solve the mystery of any crime, regardless of its complexity. Absenteeism is a simple matter, pointing out that it took only a short time to find the girl, and Amneh was returned safely to her family.

While the girl’s aunt said that she was brought home at 11:30 pm on Thursday, noting the efforts of the Dubai Police to find her, noting that the family worried about the safety of the girl because she broke her daily schedule, so she went out for a morning walk at 6 o’clock as she did every day, but she did not return Prompting the family to appeal to neighbors and people in the area that extends from Al Manara Street to Al Thanya Street, and that extends from Al Wasl Street to the beach.





