The Dubai Police General Command managed to arrest eight Israelis, within less than 24 hours, on charges of involvement in the assault and causing the death of a person of the same nationality, against the backdrop of conflicts and vendettas between the families of the two parties.

Dubai Police stated that the deceased was named Ghassan Shamsiya, 33 years old, and he died as a result of a quarrel that broke out while the families of both parties were in the country.

She said that the Criminal Investigation Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations arrested two of the main perpetrators of the incident, within only three hours, then continued the search and managed to apprehend the rest of the accused in less than 24 hours.

The police explained that the details of the crime are due to the fact that members of the families of those responsible for the incident came to the country from a European country, for the purpose of tourism and shopping. The death of the victim after being stabbed by the perpetrators with a sharp object.

