A seller in a phone store placed a cardboard box containing 340 phone screens, valued at about 45 thousand dirhams, in front of the door of the store, in preparation for shipping it to an African country, and after about 10 minutes he was surprised by his disappearance, and it turned out that a person who was passing in front of the place wearing a medical mask stole the box and escaped, and managed to escape Dubai Police arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for six months, fined the value of the stolen goods, and deported from the country.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and reassured its conscience, that a report was received from the command and control room in the General Department of Operations about a crime of theft in a store in the Naif area.

Going to the Al-Balagh website, it was found that an employee in the store took out a cardboard box containing 340 phone screens from inside the company and placed it near the door in preparation for shipping it to an African country.

And the competent officer revealed, by examining the filming of the incident with a surveillance camera, that a person of average build covered half of his face with a medical mask, took advantage of the seller’s preoccupation inside the store, stole the cardboard box and fled to an unknown location, and the stolen goods and descriptions of the accused were circulated, and searches were in full swing.

The investigations resulted in finding a picture of the accused, and it was presented to the Criminal Analysis Center in the General Department of Investigations, and the result was positive, with the picture matching the one taken from the crime scene, and the seller was able to identify him as well, and thus located him and arrested him.

During the interrogation of the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the accusation attributed to him, and decided that five months ago he came to the state sneaking across the border, from a neighboring country, without a passport or a visa, with the intent of searching for work, and he was caught after being monitored by surveillance cameras.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that the criminal intent of the crime of theft is achieved at the time of committing the act by embezzling the movable property owned by others, without the consent of its owner, noting that based on the details of the incident, and what was proven by the statements of the whistleblower, and his identification with the image of the accused, and according to what was proven by the investigations investigations, and the report The Forensic Analysis Center, based on the consistency of his image with the surveillance cameras, proves the guilt of the accused.

The court ruled that he be imprisoned for six months, fined 44,955 dirhams, and deported from the country.