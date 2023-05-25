The Dubai Police General Command managed to arrest eight Israelis within less than 24 hours of their involvement in the assault and causing the death of a person of the same nationality, on the background of conflicts and vendettas between the families of the two parties.

And Dubai Police stated that the deceased was named Ghassan Shamsiya, 33 years old, and he died as a result of a quarrel that broke out while the two families of the two parties were in the country.

She said that the Criminal Investigation Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations arrested two of the main perpetrators of the incident, within only three hours, then continued the search and managed to apprehend the rest of the accused in less than 24 hours.

And she explained that the details of the crime are due to the fact that members of the families of those responsible for the incident came to the state from a European country for the purpose of tourism and shopping, and they coincided with the victim in a cafe, which led to the outbreak of a mutual assault and a quarrel between the two parties, which ended in death after stabbing the victim. him with a sharp object.