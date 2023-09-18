The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police fulfilled a young woman’s wish to see her father, an inmate, inside the Central Prison, on her birthday, after a separation of six years.

The Director of the Department, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, explained that the Dubai Police received a call from the girl after her arrival to the country, asking to see her father on her birthday, especially since she had not seen him since he left their homeland six years ago, and left her with her mother and siblings in search of work, but then he got involved. In financial issues.

He added that receiving visits from the families of inmates, male and female, has stopped since the pandemic, and reliance has been placed on visual communication between inmates and their families, especially since this method enables inmates to communicate, whether their families are inside or outside the country, and is also considered a safer health preventive measure to maintain a healthy prison environment. And free of diseases.

For his part, Acting Director of the Central Prison Administration, Major Abdullah Ahli, said that the administration surprised the inmate with the visit, after arranging a meeting in accordance with the health and security requirements followed in this field. He added: “The inmate left his homeland and his family and came to Dubai to work, but he got involved in financial issues. He was imprisoned as a result, and he has not seen his daughter since that time, but she finally came to the Emirates with her family, and contacted the Dubai Police, asking to meet her father and see him on her birthday. We hid this visit from the father, so he was surprised by the presence of his daughter in the place, and the arrangements made by the Central Prison for the celebration. On his daughter’s birthday.”