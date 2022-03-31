The General Command of Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Airport Security, gathered her son, who had been separated from her for more than 15 years, while passing through Dubai International Airport “Transit”, heading towards the Republic of India.

Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security, Brigadier General Hamouda in Suwayda Al-Amiri, said that an Arab mother sought help from the General Administration, asking them to allow her to meet her son during his transit at Dubai International Airport on his way to receive treatment in the Republic of India, stressing that she had not met him for more than 15 years due to special circumstances. She hopes that Dubai Police will enable her to meet and talk to him after a long separation.

Brigadier General Al Ameri added: The United Arab Emirates is keen on sustaining the humanitarian work that our true religion urged us, affirmed by all the monotheistic religions, and the successive generations laid its foundations. In society, with deeds and words.

He continued: From this point of view, we responded to the mother’s request, and a search was conducted for her son in the “transit” area at Dubai International Airport Terminal 2, and through an old photo we were able to reach him and collect him with his mother who was waiting for him, expressing her great happiness and gratitude for the cooperation and response of Dubai Police quick.



