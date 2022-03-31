Special circumstances separated an Arab woman and her son, and the mother lived more than 15 years dreaming of seeing her son, and finally resorted to the Dubai Police, who responded to her request, and the General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police succeeded in using an old photo to identify the young man while crossing Dubai Airport in the “transit” area. On his way to India, I brought him together with his mother (Arabia), who had been separated from him for 15 years, and their meeting was a touching moment for the mother who cried from excessive happiness.

Acting Director of the General Directorate of Airport Security, Brigadier General Hamouda in Suwayda Al-Amiri, said that an (Arab) mother resorted to the administration to help her meet her son while he was transiting at Dubai International Airport on his way to receive treatment in the Republic of India, noting that she had not seen her son for more than 15 years due to special circumstances. She hopes that Dubai Police will enable her to meet and talk to him after the long separation.

He added that the administration responded to the mother’s request, and the son was searched in the “transit” area of ​​Terminal Two at Dubai International Airport, and he was identified through an old photo, access to him, and then collected with his mother, who was waiting for him, expressing her great happiness and gratitude for the cooperation and quick response of Dubai Police. .



