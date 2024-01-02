The Dubai Police General Command returned an amount of more than 76 thousand dirhams, distributed between ($17 thousand and 14 thousand dirhams), to an Arab tourist within just half an hour, after he submitted a report through the tourist police service on the Dubai Police application, stating that he had forgotten. The money was in a taxi while returning to his residence after the 2024 New Year celebrations.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to respond quickly and fully prepare to deal with all types of reports as quickly as possible to enhance security and safety, and to work To make community members happy.

He explained that Dubai Police received, at two o'clock in the morning after the end of New Year's celebrations, a report from the tourist stating that he had forgotten a bag containing a large amount of money in dollar and dirham denominations in one of the taxis that are rented through the smart application, and that he hopes to work to help him recover the amount. In the fastest time.

The Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Khalfan Obaid Al-Jallaf, stated that the work team at the Tourist Police, from the moment the report was received, began checking the taxis, and was able to identify the car that the tourist took to his residence in a hotel, and then communicated. With the driver to bring the amount, indicating that all these procedures took half an hour for the work team, which was ready to deal with all reports during New Year’s events as part of its keenness to be fully prepared to make community members happy.

Brigadier Al Jallaf praised the efforts of the work team that dealt with the report very professionally, and at the same time honored the taxi driver who cooperated with the Dubai Police in quickly bringing the sum of money and delivering it to the tourist, and his honesty in preserving the sum.

In turn, the tourist expressed his happiness at recovering the bag and the full amount of money, praising the efforts of Dubai Police in responding quickly to his report, which reflects the security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai.