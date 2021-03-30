The Dubai Police General Command returned a four-year-old child to his parents 40 minutes after his loss, according to the Director of the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Dr. Mubarak Bunwas Al-Ketbi, who stated that the details of the incident date back to the arrival of a report from Security guards in Umm Suqeim 1, report that the parents lost their child while playing on the promenade with “scooter”, away from his parents’ sight while they asked for dinner, and when they realized his disappearance, they quickly searched for him and informed the security guards of his specifications.

Al-Ketbi added that the parents were terrified, given the late time, and the proximity of the place to the beach, stressing that the guards immediately contacted the tourist police officers, who rushed to speak with the parents, and circulated the child’s specifications to all the security patrols and officers, and were able to find the child in the mother’s area. Suqeim 2, 40 minutes after losing it.

He pointed out that the child was busy playing away from his parents for a distance of about three kilometers, and was unable to know the way back to them again, pointing out that the child was afraid, crying, demanding to see his parents, as he was in a state of fatigue and feeling hungry and thirsty, as a result of traveling a long distance By “scooter”.

Dubai Police handed the child to his parents, who thanked the police for their efforts to return their child.





