The Marine Rescue and Maritime Security team at the Dubai Police Ports Police Station was able to rescue a boat in time before it collided with a breakwater and crashed, after it suddenly broke down close to the breakwater.

The boat owner submitted a letter of thanks to the Dubai Police General Headquarters, narrating the details of what happened to him. He said: “My boat broke down in the evening hours near the breakwater east of the World Island, and the water began pulling me towards the breakwater quickly, and I became extremely afraid that the boat would crash and collide with the rocks.” “She was very close to me, and I lived through difficult times in those moments.”

He continued, “I called the Dubai Police Command and Control Center asking them for help and assistance quickly before my boat crashed. One of the employees communicated with me and worked to calm me down until the marine patrol arrived in time.” He added: “Thanks to God and the quick response, they were able to pull my boat away from danger and save me. I extend my thanks to the employees of the Command and Control Center, the Marine Rescue Team, and Maritime Security, who followed me moment by moment until I reached safety.”

For his part, Director of the Dubai Ports Police Station, Brigadier General Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the center is always ready to deal with all emergency incidents through its land and sea stationing points, which contain joint patrols from “Maritime Security” and “Maritime Rescue.” It has rescue divers and boat, jet ski and bicycle drivers available 24 hours a day.

He stated that all departments of the Specialized Ports Police Station are always ready based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to deal with any emergency incident around the clock, indicating that the center conducts patrols in order to quickly respond to any incidents in the maritime areas.

Al Suwaidi called on boat owners to register for the “Sail Safely” service on the Dubai Police application in order to quickly respond to their reports in emergency situations, and to contact the Dubai Police Command and Control Center on the number 999 in the event of emergency situations, and to describe the location accurately and clearly in order to respond. Reporting quickly is of great importance in helping those in need.