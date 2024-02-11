The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Ports Police Station and the Air Wing Center, was able to rescue 8 fishermen whose fishing boat was involved in a collision with a commercial cargo ship, which led to its crash, and 3 of them sustained varying injuries, and they were transferred to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

Director of the Ports Police Station, Brigadier General Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, explained that the accident occurred late at night, as a result of a commercial cargo ship colliding with a fishing boat, carrying 8 sailors, heading to the waterfront of the fish market in Dubai. As a result of the collision, the ship pushed the boat two nautical miles. When the ship stopped, the boat crashed, and 3 sailors suffered various injuries. They were transported via the air wing to Rashid Hospital, while marine rescue teams rushed to rescue the other five sailors.

Brigadier General Al Suwaidi added, “Due to the large size of the cargo ship, it was unable to enter the port, so marine rescue boats quickly removed the sailors from the ship and transported them to the center, despite the difficult weather and the high waves resulting from the strong winds.”

The Director of the Ports Police Station warned seagoers against ignoring warnings about weather fluctuations, especially during this period of the year, as changes in sea condition may increase the chances of accidents and drowning, especially for people who are not good at swimming and do not appreciate the danger of these fluctuations.

He also called on captains of ships and boats to register in the “Sail Safely” service available in the Dubai Police application, which provides them with the feature of entering the trip plan and the locations they are expected to go to, in order to help them in the event that one of them is exposed to any emergency situation to call for help and determine the location easily, stressing that the service provides Sailors and boat captains have the “SOS” distress feature at the push of a button