Dubai Police Maritime Security Patrols rescued two people whose rubber boat was washed up by waves due to bad weather.

The Director of the Ports Police Station, Colonel Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, said that the command and control room in the General Directorate of Operations received a distress call from two people on board a rubber boat stuck between the rocks at sea in the Jebel Ali area, after the waves washed away the boat and pushed it towards the rocks, but they could not. From moving it back to the mainland.

He explained that the bad weather conditions and the high waves made the task of the rescue patrols and maritime security difficult, and doubled the possibilities of endangering the life of the rescuers in light of the fears of the sea boats hitting the rocks, which required a good study of the situation and full preparation for various scenarios until after a number of attempts was able to approach the boat and transport the two people to Rescue boat.

Al-Suwaidi appealed to amateurs of marine activities to adhere to safety instructions and guidelines, and not to go to the sea in bad weather conditions and high waves, in order to preserve their safety, pointing out the importance of using the “Sail Safely” service before embarking on sea trips so that rescue patrols can intervene immediately and arrive faster possible time to the scene.



