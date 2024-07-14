Traffic patrols, in cooperation with the Command and Control Center at Dubai Police, were able to rescue a driver whose cruise control suddenly broke down, after he filed a report to the center on 999, requesting immediate assistance due to his inability to deal with the situation.

Thanks to the security deployment in the Emirate of Dubai, traffic patrols were able to quickly respond to the driver’s report and reach his vehicle in a few minutes, and work to stop it with the help of a patrol that preceded the vehicle and took over the task of stopping it gradually, which contributed to preventing a traffic accident.

In detail, the Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said: “Traffic patrols received a report from the Command and Control Centre stating that there was a vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and that its driver was unable to control it due to a sudden failure of the cruise control.”

“Immediately, the traffic patrols moved to Sheikh Zayed Road and saw the vehicle after Expo Bridge. They quickly intervened to deal with the situation due to the extreme danger that the vehicle could cause as it is on a highway. The patrols worked to secure its surroundings from various cars, and turned on signs to alert road users. They then reassured the driver of the vehicle who was in a state of extreme confusion, until one of the patrols intervened from the front and began the process of gradually stopping the vehicle, while the other patrols secured the lane behind the vehicle,” he added.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan stressed the importance of drivers who experience a cruise control failure to remain calm and not fear, and to ensure that their seat belt is fastened, the hazard lights and headlights are turned on, and that they call 999 and explain the situation in detail.

He stressed that there are steps that the driver must follow in the event of a cruise control failure, which are to put the transmission in the “N” position, turn off the engine, and restart it again. If the attempt fails, press the brakes firmly and continuously until the car stops. If this step fails, gradually raise the handbrake while holding the steering wheel. If all attempts fail, the transmission must be moved between the “N” and “D” positions continuously. If one of the previous methods succeeds before the patrol intervenes, the vehicle must be stopped off the road.