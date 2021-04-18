Maritime rescue patrols and maritime security, at the Ports Police Station of Dubai Police, managed to rescue 6 Asian sailors and prevent their wooden boat from sinking after water seeped into it as a result of a crack in its structure caused by an increase in the weight of the cargo. Lt. Col. Ali Abdullah Al-Qassib Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department, confirmed that the Dubai Police Command and Control Center Department received a report from the captain of the boat about water leakage into it while leaving the country through the Dubai Creek to an Asian country, where it immediately worked to rescue the sailors and make sure. From their safety and secure access to safety. Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi stressed that the success of the floatation process contributed to preventing the boat from sinking, and working to unload the cargo completely, in addition to working in cooperation with Dubai Municipality to recover the goods that floated on the surface of the water, which contributed to preventing the owners of the goods from incurring large financial losses. Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi urged sailors and boat captains to ensure the safety of their boats before starting the voyage, by inspecting the various electronic devices and equipment on board and verifying the health and safety of their entire body. Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi called on boat captains to use the Dubai Police application “Sail safely”, which provides them with the feature to enter the trip planner and the locations to which they are expected to go, in order to help them in the event of any emergency situation, stressing that the application provides sailors and boat drivers the SOS distress feature with the click of a button.