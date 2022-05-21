Dubai (Etihad)

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, in cooperation with philanthropists and charitable institutions, managed to relieve the distress of 17 inmates who were imprisoned in legal blood money and cases of settling commercial disputes. The General Administration also issued 35 travel tickets to enable inmates to return to their homeland after the end of their sentence.

Major General Ali Muhammad Al-Shamali, Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said that the General Administration, in cooperation with philanthropists, ended the debts of 17 inmates with a total value of 953 thousand and 965 dirhams, during the holy month, so that they could return to their families in the holy month, and share the joy of days. Blessed.

He added: In addition to those who were released after paying their debts, the Humanitarian Care Department in the Public Administration provided tickets for 35 inmates, whose sentences had expired, and who needed to return to their countries, with a financial value of 57,220 dirhams.