The Dubai Police General Command included, to its fleet of vehicles, the “Genesis GV 80 – 2021”, the first “GV 80” model to enter the region at all, and the first model of SUV of this brand.

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, affirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness to include the latest models in its fleet of vehicles, the most efficient and flexible to deal with various situations and situations, and in a way that enhances its working mechanisms to achieve its goals and extend security and safety in the emirate.

He said, “We are confident that this car will contribute to improving our performance thanks to its exceptional characteristics and innovative specifications that help us perform our tasks optimally.”





