The Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, warned that there are serious mistakes made by some drivers that may cause horrific traffic accidents, pointing out that many people fall victim to the mistakes of others as a result of some of them not realizing the seriousness of the traffic violations they sometimes commit, thinking that they are simple, knowing that they may cause tragic accidents that claim the lives of innocent people.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan pointed out that several traffic violations were monitored, committed by a number of drivers on the emirate’s streets, which almost caused serious traffic accidents, including reversing dangerously, driving against traffic, and not adhering to the mandatory lane, as drivers deliberately commit these violations in order to enter the public road. He explained that the traffic accidents that occur as a result of these violations are the most dangerous of their kind, because the collision is caused by two opposing forces, between two vehicles moving towards one point.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan revealed that the statistics of the General Traffic Department recorded 94 traffic accidents during the past 6 months, including 64 accidents due to failure to adhere to the mandatory lane, while 14 accidents were recorded due to driving the vehicle in the opposite direction, and 16 accidents were recorded due to the vehicle not adhering to the mandatory lane.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan pointed out that the Federal Traffic Law stipulates a fine of 600 dirhams and 6 traffic points for driving against traffic, while the fine for reversing dangerously is 500 dirhams and 4 traffic points, while the fine for not adhering to the mandatory lane of a light vehicle is 400 dirhams.