The Economic Crimes Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations recorded 447 cases during the past year, arrested 497 accused, and confiscated seizures with a market value of one billion and 432 million, and 588 thousand dirhams.

The Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that the recorded economic crimes varied between cases of commercial fraud, imitation, multiplying funds, fraud, sorcery, and forgery, stressing that the men of combating economic crimes work around the clock in cooperation with strategic partners, from the authorities. government and trademark owners.

For his part, Director of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, Colonel Dr. Khaled Aref Al-Sheikh, said that the department is specialized in combating cases of forgery, fraud, commercial fraud and piracy, pointing out that 245 cases of commercial fraud were registered during the past year in which 262 accused were involved, and seizures worth one billion and 270 million and 266 thousand and 110 dirhams were confiscated. While 154 cases of fraud and 154 fraud were recorded, according to which 167 accused were arrested, and seizures worth 110,406,120 dirhams were confiscated, while 68 accused were arrested in 48 forgery cases, and seizures worth 51,916,595 dirhams were confiscated.

Colonel Khaled Al-Sheikh confirmed that the Dubai Police is developing an annual plan in cooperation with partners to enhance the detection of economic crimes, pointing out that the Emirate of Dubai is distinguished by global leadership in combating these crimes, which has earned it the confidence of various prestigious international brands.

He pointed out that the department is keen to implement specialized courses and training workshops annually for the employees of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, in coordination with trademark owners, to learn about the latest methods of commercial fraud, and enable them to detect counterfeit goods, in order to protect intellectual property rights.