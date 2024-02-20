During the past five years, the Economic Crimes Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police recorded 1,297 reports of intellectual property violations and the promotion of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of eight billion and 786 million and 257 thousand dirhams, and 1,339 defendants were involved.

Dubai Customs dealt with 333 cases of intellectual property disputes, which included more than 15 million pieces of counterfeit goods, with a total value of 73.4 million dirhams, according to the Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, who indicated that 122 recycling operations of counterfeit goods were carried out, which included about 694 thousand pieces.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Excellence Affairs and President of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, Major General Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, said during the opening of the 13th Regional Conference on Combating Intellectual Property Crimes, in cooperation with Interpol, that the UAE was one of the first countries keen to issue legislation regulating intellectual property.

The activities of the 13th Regional Conference on Combating Intellectual Property Crimes in the Middle East and North Africa were launched yesterday, entitled “Unveiling Future Capabilities,” in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), and in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Economy, the Dubai Police General Command, and Dubai Customs. And the Trademark Owners Council, under the patronage of Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan.

Major General Abdul Quddus Al Obaidli said that the UAE was one of the first countries keen to issue legislation regulating all global developments, and despite the difficulty of recognizing intellectual property rights in general and literary ones in the past, new legal systems came to consolidate the protection of this right, especially in light of the challenges imposed by the digital revolution.

In turn, the CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and the Director-General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said that the importance of protecting intellectual property rights is increasing in light of the transformations that the global economy is witnessing in terms of the digital revolution and e-commerce, and ensuring these rights has become an important foundation for stimulating creativity. And innovation in order to enhance commercial competition between merchants and companies based on the new qualitative advantages of products and goods, pointing out that the UAE is keeping pace with these transformations to advance steadily towards global leadership by developing a fair competitive environment for trade and investment, and working to protect its rights and gains.

He pointed out that Dubai Customs completed 30 million and 400 thousand customs transactions during the past year, at a rate approaching 84 thousand transactions per day, while at the passenger level, approximately 47 million suitcases were handled, at a rate of 128 thousand suitcases per day.

He stressed that Dubai Customs is keen to combat counterfeit goods using the best programs and advanced technologies, such as the risk management engine system that is based on artificial intelligence.

