The “Children’s Crimes via Electronic Networks” Section at the Dubai Police has recorded 105 information, complaints and reports, since its establishment in the Electronic Investigation Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at the Dubai Police, six months ago, specifically last September.

Head of the Crimes Against Children Department, Captain Ahmed Al-Jallaf, said that the Electronic Investigation Department decided to allocate a working team to combat electronic crimes against children, about which information or reports are received via the e-Crime platform. Or reports issued by electronic periodicals that are able to monitor and analyze the electronic criminal pattern, whether inside or outside the country via the Internet.

He added that the establishment of the department comes within the framework of the efforts made by Dubai Police to ensure that children obtain their rights guaranteed by law, pointing out that it specializes in combating criminal methods related to electronic bullying and the possession, dissemination, and preparation of child pornography, in addition to luring and exploiting children, threatening them, and blackmailing them via Electronic network.

Al-Jallaf stressed that the department contributes to supporting the achievement of the objectives of the Electronic Investigation Department in combating and confronting electronic and cybercrimes in light of the exponential increase in reliance on communication technologies in our social, educational and practical lives through websites and electronic platforms, which increases the possibility of targeting children.

He stated that the department is also specialized in receiving information, reports, complaints and reports on electronic crimes against children, researching and investigating them to ascertain all their merits, and taking sound legal measures to protect children from exposure to everything that could harm their childhood.