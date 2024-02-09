The Dubai Police General Traffic Department recorded 5 accidents falling from vehicles, resulting in five people sustaining varying injuries, warning of the danger of allowing companions to remove their bodies from the upper or side windows of the car.

Director of the Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that people leaving the windows of the vehicle or sitting on its roof while it is moving is wrong behavior, endangering their lives and the safety of others, indicating that the perpetrator of this violation is not exempt from the penalty stipulated by the Federal Traffic Law, which is impounding the vehicle for a period. 60 days, a fine of 2,000 dirhams, and 23 traffic points, in addition to the implementation of Decree 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles, according to which the value of releasing the vehicle seizure reaches 50 thousand dirhams.

He explained that this behavior exposes people to sudden falls in the event of a traffic accident or a sudden stop of the vehicle for any other reason, and then they may be run over by vehicles coming from behind.

Al Mazrouei stressed that reducing traffic accidents is a shared collective responsibility between the police and society in its various categories, pointing out that the General Traffic Department recorded, during the past year, 1,183 violations for drivers who were involved in driving in a way that endangers their lives or the lives, safety and security of others, and impounded 707 vehicles.