Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, warned of the consequences of violating the red light, as it usually leads to severe accidents, in light of the failure of drivers of vehicles coming in their correct lane to make this mistake.

Al Mazrouei said that during the past year, Dubai Police recorded 31,783 violations of breaking a red signal, with 131 violations in attendance, and 131,562 in absentia by traffic control devices.

He explained to «Emirates Today» that crossing the red light was among the most common violations committed during the past year, which necessitates the need for drivers to be more careful when entering the signal.

In detail, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei stated that exceeding the red light signal is one of the most serious traffic violations, because it represents unexpected behavior by drivers coming on their normal path and the signals on the green position, so it is difficult for them to avoid a person who suddenly cuts them off the road from the opposite direction, which increases The possibility of serious accidents.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the accidents that resulted from this violation during the past year and recent years, all resulted in injuries, which necessitates the need to increase awareness of how to deal with the signal, because some people do not understand the correct traffic culture in this aspect.

And he continued that there are drivers who double their speed when they see the green or yellow traffic lights, and this is a wrong behavior, because it is possible to turn into the red position before they pass, which exposes them to committing a violation, and then confusion if they are photographed, and causing an accident.

He explained that the safe procedure when entering the signal is to slow down and pay attention, and to overtake at an appropriate speed that does not exceed that specified for the road, so that the driver can stop easily in the event that he is unable to overtake it, stressing that waiting for an additional second or minute is definitely better than committing a serious violation or causing an accident.

Al Mazrouei said that the legislator alerted to the seriousness of these violations, so their punishment is considered severe compared to other violations, which is a fine of 1000 dirhams, and 12 (black) traffic points, in addition to impounding the vehicle for 30 days, while the penalty for trucks or heavy vehicles reaches a fine of 3000. dirhams and other procedures.

He added that according to the analysis of violations by management experts, it was found that they often occur for specific reasons, including the driver’s lack of culture, his lack of awareness of safe driving rules, and the second reason is recklessness and impulsiveness on the part of some, as well as lack of attention or preoccupation with other than the road.

He stated that there is a tangible increase in awareness among many members of society in light of the continuous campaigns carried out by the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners in the relevant authorities, but there is still a need to raise awareness of such practices, because they affect the safety of road users, and registration This large number of violations of breaking a red light reflects the importance of raising awareness of the need for caution and attention, especially when approaching traffic lights.

Advanced tuning devices

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that a class of drivers underestimate pedestrian crossings and the signals that control the process of driving through them, so Dubai Police was keen to provide the utmost safety for pedestrians using these crossings, and protect them from run-over accidents. Developed advanced control devices that monitor everyone who breaks the red light for pedestrians.

He pointed out that the Dubai Police uses the first smart device to monitor pedestrian crossings, and monitor non-compliant vehicles, giving them priority to cross from the areas designated for them.

The device works on solar energy, and is equipped with sensors that can recognize pedestrian crossing traffic on both sides of the road, monitor vehicles that violate the law, and do not give them priority, and document the violation with video, and it is linked to advanced communication technology to transfer the case directly to the violation processing platform.

The fine for exceeding the signal is 1000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 30 days.