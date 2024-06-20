The Dubai Police General Command received its Hajj delegation at Dubai International Airport, after its return to the homeland, following the completion of the Hajj in the Holy Lands.

The mission was received by the Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, Brigadier General Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, the Head of the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Department in the Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness, First Lieutenant Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, and a number of officers and employees.

Brigadier General Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri congratulated the pilgrims of the Dubai Police Mission on completing the Hajj and returning safely to the homeland, stressing that the Dubai Police General Command, under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, gives its employees great attention, especially in the religious aspects that have a significant impact on… Consolidating noble Islamic values, which is why it is keen to launch Hajj missions alongside Umrah missions. He praised the efforts made to provide all means of comfort to Dubai Police pilgrims, and to implement all administrative procedures to facilitate their performance of the religious duty. First Lieutenant Ahmed Khalifa Al Mazrouei confirmed that the Hajj Mission initiative falls within the initiatives offered by the Dubai Police General Command to make its employees happy, which has a tangible impact on the employee’s values ​​and behavior, in addition to the “Umrah Trip” initiative, all of which aim to strengthen religious faith and make employees happy by empowering them. From visiting the holy sites in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.