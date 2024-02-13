The Dubai Police General Command received 25,107 calls during the recent depression that the country witnessed, with 21,300 calls to the emergency number (999), and 3,807 calls to the contact number (901), and 575 traffic reports were recorded at the command and control center..

Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, explained that the 901 Call Center received 3,807 calls during the recent weather fluctuations that the country witnessed, stressing that the 901 Call Center is dedicated to receiving non-emergency calls and answering customers’ inquiries regarding Dubai Police services. Various questions, and any inquiries related to the police and security field in Dubai, and the center employs officers and individuals with a high degree of professionalism and efficiency to respond quickly and provide a pioneering service that makes customers happy..

Operations 999

Colonel Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director of the Command and Control Center in the General Directorate of Operations, explained that the emergency number (999) received 21,300 calls, coinciding with the depression and heavy rain that fell on the country, in addition to recording 575 traffic reports in the same period..

The Director of the Command and Control Center Department confirmed that the center is fully prepared to receive calls 24 hours a day, and is keen to work quickly and accurately to respond to emergency cases and reports, whether during official working hours or various holidays, because the safety and security of the individual is a top priority for Dubai Police employees..