Dubai Police received 2.1 million calls in the second quarter of this year, 97% of which were answered within 10 seconds, according to statistics from the Command and Control Centre..

This came during a meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Department of Operations during the second quarter of this year, chaired by His Excellency Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and attended by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, Colonel Ahmed Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department, and a number of officers..

The meeting discussed the topics on the agenda, the implementation of previous recommendations and decisions, and the review of benchmark comparisons between the performance indicators of the second quarter of this year and its counterpart last year..

Major General Al Mansouri reviewed the strategic indicators of the General Department of Operations, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between all police sectors, as it has an impact on achieving the strategic objectives of Dubai Police and reaching a global level of excellence and leadership in police work. .